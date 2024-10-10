Begin typing your search...

    MTC driver riding bike to work run over by MTC bus in Velachery

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Oct 2024 6:50 AM GMT
    Accident representative image 

    CHENNAI: A 55-year-old MTC driver died in a road accident at Velachery on Wednesday after an MTC bus ran over him.

    Around 3 pm, the deceased, identified as Murugesan, was on his way to work on his two-wheeler when he met with the accident, involving his colleague.

    Police said Murugesan had slowed down his two-wheeler as he approached an uneven manhole cover on Five Furlong Road when another two-wheeler that was trailing him hit Murugesan's bike, causing both motorists to fall on the road.

    That was when an MTC bus which was trailing them ran over Murugesan, killing him on the spot.

    Personnel from Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) rushed to the scene recovered Murugesan's body and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

    The police have detained the MTC bus driver and the motorist who hit Murugesan's vehicle. Further investigations are on.

    MTC driveraccidentVelachery
