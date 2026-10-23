MTC driver gets 4.5-year jail for double fatal incident

According to the prosecution, Mani, the bus driver, was driving the vehicle rashly and negligently from east to west at the junction of KH Road and Somasundaram Street in Ayanavaram. The bus hit a two-wheeler, and in the impact, the two people riding that vehicle, R Manikandan (20) and S Tamilarasan (20), died on the spot.

The Kilpauk Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) registered a case and conducted the inquiry, which revealed that Mani was responsible for the fatal accident. The police filed the final report before the magistrate. On Wednesday, the court held the charges proved.