MTC crew turns bus into ambulance, saves woman who fainted onboard

According to MTC, the incident occurred around 7 pm when the woman, who had boarded Route No. 91 (Fleet No. TAK 808) at Perungudi, was travelling from Thiruvanmiyur to Kilambakkam. She suddenly fainted near Vels College, Pallavaram.

Realising the urgency of the situation, driver Lakshmanan and conductor Geethar Ilaya Raja immediately diverted the bus and drove straight to Government Hospital, Tambaram, without stopping anywhere between Vels College and the hospital. The passenger was admitted for treatment without delay.