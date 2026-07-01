MTC crew turns bus into ambulance, saves woman who fainted onboard

CHENNAI: A quick-thinking MTC bus crew turned their vehicle into a makeshift ambulance on Monday evening, driving non-stop from Vels College to Government Hospital, Tambaram, after a woman passenger collapsed during the journey. Without halting anywhere en route, the crew rushed her to the hospital, ensuring she received timely medical attention.
According to MTC, the incident occurred around 7 pm when the woman, who had boarded Route No. 91 (Fleet No. TAK 808) at Perungudi, was travelling from Thiruvanmiyur to Kilambakkam. She suddenly fainted near Vels College, Pallavaram.
Realising the urgency of the situation, driver Lakshmanan and conductor Geethar Ilaya Raja immediately diverted the bus and drove straight to Government Hospital, Tambaram, without stopping anywhere between Vels College and the hospital. The passenger was admitted for treatment without delay.
After ensuring that the woman had been admitted to the hospital, the crew resumed the bus's scheduled trip.
MTC said the passenger is now in good health.