MTC conducts awareness programme against alcohol consumption at depots

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has launched an awareness drive at its bus depots, urging employees not to consume alcohol on depot premises.
The MTC operates more than 3,900 buses, carrying an average of over 34 lakh passengers daily. Its buses are maintained and operated from 33 depots, including Central, T Nagar, Adyar, Tambaram, Vyasarpadi, Vadapalani, Ambattur and Madhavaram.
Officials were reportedly shocked to find liquor bottles in several depots, with some employees consuming alcohol after completing their duty and before returning home. Following this, officials cleared the bottles from the premises and put up posters warning employees against drinking alcohol inside the depots.
As part of the initiative, an awareness programme was held at the Vadapalani depot on Friday. Krishnamoorthy, former director of the Institute of Road Transport, participated in the programme and counselled employees on the harmful effects of alcohol consumption. Vadapalani depot branch manager Senthilkumar, Anbalagan, president of the Tamil Nadu Government Transport Corporation Staff Corruption Trade Union Federation, and several employees also attended the programme.