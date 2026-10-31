MTC conducts awareness programme against alcohol consumption at depots

The MTC operates more than 3,900 buses, carrying an average of over 34 lakh passengers daily. Its buses are maintained and operated from 33 depots, including Central, T Nagar, Adyar, Tambaram, Vyasarpadi, Vadapalani, Ambattur and Madhavaram.

Officials were reportedly shocked to find liquor bottles in several depots, with some employees consuming alcohol after completing their duty and before returning home. Following this, officials cleared the bottles from the premises and put up posters warning employees against drinking alcohol inside the depots.