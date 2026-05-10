MTC chief inspects site for new bus terminus in Velachery

The inspection comes more than a decade after plans were first floated to develop a bus terminus near the Velachery railway station. Earlier attempts by MTC did not materialise due to delays in coordination among various government agencies.

Currently, the existing Velachery bus terminus near Vijayanagar junction faces space constraints, making bus movement difficult during peak hours.

It is part of MTC's broader expansion plans to strengthen public transport infrastructure and increase its fleet strength to 7,578 buses by 2032, with a significant share comprising electric buses.