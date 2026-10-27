MTC bus crashes into median near Madras High Court, damages over 13 cars

CHENNAI: More than 13 cars parked outside the Madras High Court were damaged after an MTC bus lost control and crashed into the centre median near the court premises on Tuesday.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the government bus operating on route 109A between Thiruvidanthai and Island Grounds was travelling from Rajaji Salai towards Parry's Corner when the accident occurred.
As the bus approached the Madras High Court, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the centre median, damaging more than 13 cars belonging to advocates parked outside the court.
Passengers were immediately evacuated from the bus following the accident.
Traffic police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the crash.