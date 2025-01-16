MTC bus conductor held for assaulting passenger at Central Railway Station bus stand

CHENNAI: A Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus conductor was arrested yesterday for allegedly assaulting a passenger at the Central Railway Station bus stand in Chennai.

According to the police, the incident occurred on January 15 at around 8:45 pm when the victim, Praveen Arul Prasath (31), boarded a special Pongal bus from Ennore to Marina Beach. The bus was mistakenly displaying a route board for a different destination, leading to an argument between Prasath and the conductor, Madesh (20).

During the altercation, Madesh allegedly assaulted Prasath, causing a cut injury near his left eyebrow. Prasath was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Based on Prasath's complaint, the Flower Bazaar police have registered a case against Madesh and arrested him. Further investigation is underway.