MRTS trains to halt at Park Town station from November 11

CHENNAI: Operations at Park Town railway station have resumed from Monday (November 11, 2024).

Suburban trains plying on the MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) stretch between Chennai Beach - Velachery - Chennai Beach will halt at Park Town station from today.

The Park Town railway station is the nodal link for scores of commuters boarding MRTS trains from the Moore Market complex suburban railway station located next to the Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station.

Earlier, authorities had announced that MRTS trains wouldn't stop at Park Town even after services resumed between Chennai Beach and Velachery on October 29, after noting that construction was still under way at the nodal station.

The MRTS service between Chennai Beach and Velachery railway stations was suspended in August 2023 to facilitate the construction of the fourth railway line between Chennai Egmore and Beach stations. In the 14 months since then, trains were being operated only between Velachery-Chintadripet-Velachery, forcing people to use MTC buses, auto-rickshaws and other modes of transport to reach the MGR Chennai Central railway station. The two MRTS stops between Chintadripet and Chennai Beach are: Park Town and Fort.

