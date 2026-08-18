MRTS to be handed over to Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Railways has conveyed its approval for the MoU between Southern Railway and the Government of Tamil Nadu for handing over the assets, operation and maintenance of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) suburban services to the Government of Tamil Nadu. The agreement was signed by Southern Railway, Government of Tamil Nadu and Chennai Metro Rail Limited.
A seperate MoU will be made for handing over of the MRTS to Chennai Metro Rail Limited by Government of Tamil Nadu. The process for handing and taking over is being coordinated by CUMTA.
The MRTS network, comprising 20 stations from Chennai Beach to St Thomas Mount, will be integrated with the city’s broader public transport system to facilitate improved connectivity and seamless multimodal travel.
As per the proposed MoU, the handover is to take place within 90 days of execution, with Southern Railway continuing train operations and maintenance during a 24-month transition period.