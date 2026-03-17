MRTS opens, but residents flag last-mile bus gaps near Puzhuthivakkam, Adambakkam

Residents say several interior neighbourhoods surrounding the stations still lack adequate bus access, particularly the small bus service, forcing commuters to walk long distances or rely on share autos to reach the suburban or Metro Rail station, or bus stops.

"We need to walk two to four km to reach a stop. For regular commuters, it becomes extremely difficult," said Saravana Kumar, founder of Madipakkam Social Service.

Areas such as Kuberan Nagar and Sadhasiva Nagar in Madipakkam, Mahalakshmi Nagar in Adambakkam, and residential pockets around Keelkattalai, Moovarasanpettai are among the densely populated neighbourhoods where residents are struggling with limited bus connectivity for decades.