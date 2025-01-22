MP Kathir Anand appears at ED office in Chennai in connection with Vellore college raid

CHENNAI: DMK MP Kathir Anand on Wednesday appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Greams Road, Chennai, following extensive searches conducted by the central agency at multiple locations, including his private college in Vellore.

The ED's raids at Kingston Engineering College reportedly uncovered Rs 13.7 crore in cash, along with documents and a computer hard disk, according to a report by Thanthi TV.

The searches, carried out on January 3 by over 15 officials, lasted 44 hours and included scrutiny of CCTV footage, financial records, and other data.

The ED confiscated Rs 2.74 crore and sealed the college’s server room during the operation.

The investigation is linked to a 2019 Income Tax case involving Kathir Anand over alleged cash-for-votes charges during the Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, over Rs 10 crore was seized from premises connected to Anand’s associates, leading to the cancellation of elections in the Vellore constituency.