Motorists struggle with poor visibility due to Bhogi celebrations in Chennai

CHENNAI: The air quality in Chennai took a serious hit on Monday morning after the Bhogi smoke enveloped the city affecting visibility and causing difficulty in breathing. As part of Bhogi festival, people burn old household items, a ritual that authorities have been trying to limit due to the impact on health.

The burning of items has led to dense smoke engulfing the city, and the poor visibility is making it difficult for motorists.

The mild rains in various parts of Chennai since midnight has brought down air pollution to an extent, but the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board said it is likely to gradually increase in the next few hours.

To monitor the ambient air quantity in Chennai, the TNPCB is surveying the ambient air quality in 15 locations throughout the day for 24 hours on the Bhogi festival and the day before and the day after the festival.