Motorist dies after crash into median in Chennai

Officials said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
The deceased was identified as Praveen Kumar of Alwarpet. According to the police, he visited his friend in Thoraipakkam on Monday night and was returning home when the accident happened.
While riding along the road in front of Dr Dharmambal Government Polytechnic College for Women, Praveen lost control of the vehicle and his bike hit the median.
The youth was thrown to the ground and suffered severe injuries in the impact as he was not wearing a helmet, said the police.
The passerby who noticed the crash alerted the authorities after which he was rushed to a hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.
The Mylapore Traffic Investigation Wing police recovered the vehicle and began an investigation into the circumstances that led to the accident.