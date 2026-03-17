Motorist arrested 3 days after hit-and-run in Pondy Bazaar

"During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had been driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He also stated that he was driving dangerously to entertain his friends and ultimately lost control of the vehicle, leading to the collision with the auto-rickshaw and that he fled the scene out of fear after seeing the victim bleeding excessively," an official release stated.

Nishanth was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The GCTP has warned all motorists that stringent action will be taken against those engaging in reckless driving on public roads under the influence of alcohol.