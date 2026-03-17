Motorist arrested 3 days after hit-and-run in Pondy Bazaar

Chennai: The city police arrested a college admission agent involved in a hit-and-run accident on March 14 while inebriated, in which an auto driver was killed in Pondy Bazaar.
The accused, identified as Nishanth (29) of Saligramam, had rammed his SUV into the auto-rickshaw and had fled when crowd began to gather.
The auto driver, identified as Baskar (58), died on impact before the paramedics could reach the scene.
The Pondy Bazaar TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) registered a case and a special team was formed to track down Nishanth.
Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) personnel analysed all the CCTV footage, zeroed in on the vehicle, and apprehended the driver on Sunday.
"During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had been driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He also stated that he was driving dangerously to entertain his friends and ultimately lost control of the vehicle, leading to the collision with the auto-rickshaw and that he fled the scene out of fear after seeing the victim bleeding excessively," an official release stated.
Nishanth was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The GCTP has warned all motorists that stringent action will be taken against those engaging in reckless driving on public roads under the influence of alcohol.