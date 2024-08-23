Mother-son found burnt to death in Chennai flat under mysterious circumstances

CHENNAI: A mother and a son were found burnt to death at their home in a blaze triggered by an unidentified explosion, in West Mambalam on Friday.

Upoin hearing a loud explosion from the family's apartment on the second floor, their neighbours alerted the police, following which cops and personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services reached the scene and broke open the flat's door.

Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a petrol odour in the house but as the gas cylinders were intact, an LPG gas cylinder blast was ruled out.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire and if the deaths were part of a suicide bid.

The deceased were identified as G Rajalakshmi and Kishore Kumar. The mother was working as a cook while her son was working as a delivery executive. Rajalakshmi's husband who works as a security guard was away at work when the incident happened, police said.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the mother and son have been moved to a government hospital for a post-mortem exam.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.