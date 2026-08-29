Mother, daughter held for Rs 31.5 lakh rental fraud in RK Nagar

According to police, the complainant Rajesh (31) had taken a house in Korukkupet on lease for Rs 4 lakh from February 2025.

On June 15, officials from a private bank arrived and sealed the house, stating that the owner had mortgaged it for Rs 59 lakh and had defaulted on repayment and hence the property was being attached. Rajesh then found that the owner and his family had collected lease amounts from four other tenants in the same building in a similar manner.