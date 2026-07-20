Mother booked after allowing 13-year-old son to ride motorcycle in Perambur; vehicle seized

CHENNAI: The Chennai Traffic Police have registered a case against a 32-year-old woman for allowing her 13-year-old son to ride a motorcycle without a driving licence in Perambur.
The two-wheeler has also been seized.
According to the police, a video circulated on social media showed the boy riding motorcycle registration number TN 05 BK 9369 without a helmet on the 2nd Cross of Madhavaram High Road in Perambur. Two other minor boys were travelling with him, and the vehicle was allegedly being ridden in a manner that endangered the public.
Based on the video, the Pulianthope Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case and launched an inquiry.
During the investigation, police found that the rider was a 13-year-old boy who did not possess a driving licence. The vehicle owner, identified as Sumaiya Begam (32), the boy's mother, was booked for knowingly permitting a minor to ride the motorcycle. The vehicle was seized, and further legal action has been initiated.
The Chennai Traffic Police urged motorists to drive responsibly, follow traffic regulations and road safety rules, and respect the value of human life.
The police also warned parents and guardians against allowing or encouraging minors below 18 years of age to operate motor vehicles, stating that legal action would be taken against those found violating the law.