    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Dec 2024 6:57 PM IST
    Mother allegedly slits throats of sons, stabs self near Kilpauk
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A woman allegedly cut the throats of both her sons before trying to kill herself near Kilpauk.

    The married couple, Divya and Ramkumar, had two sons – aged 5 years and an 18-month-old.

    Due to difference of opinion, the couple had separated.

    Divya was living in her mother’s house in Kilpauk and Ramkumar in Perungalathur.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, Divya cut the throats of her two children and stabbed herself with a knife.

    In this incident, the younger one died at the scene, and the five-year-old was injured. He, along with Divya, is receiving intensive treatment at the hospital.

    The police have registered a case and are investigating.

