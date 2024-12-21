Mother allegedly slits throats of sons, stabs self near Kilpauk

CHENNAI: A woman allegedly cut the throats of both her sons before trying to kill herself near Kilpauk.

The married couple, Divya and Ramkumar, had two sons – aged 5 years and an 18-month-old.

Due to difference of opinion, the couple had separated.

Divya was living in her mother’s house in Kilpauk and Ramkumar in Perungalathur.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Divya cut the throats of her two children and stabbed herself with a knife.

In this incident, the younger one died at the scene, and the five-year-old was injured. He, along with Divya, is receiving intensive treatment at the hospital.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.