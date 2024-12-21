Begin typing your search...
Mother allegedly slits throats of sons, stabs self near Kilpauk
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Divya cut the throats of her two children and stabbed herself with a knife.
CHENNAI: A woman allegedly cut the throats of both her sons before trying to kill herself near Kilpauk.
The married couple, Divya and Ramkumar, had two sons – aged 5 years and an 18-month-old.
Due to difference of opinion, the couple had separated.
Divya was living in her mother’s house in Kilpauk and Ramkumar in Perungalathur.
In this incident, the younger one died at the scene, and the five-year-old was injured. He, along with Divya, is receiving intensive treatment at the hospital.
The police have registered a case and are investigating.
