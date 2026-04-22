Most DV cases not registered as crime, settled via dispute resolution: IIT-M study

The research further underlines that crime is formally recognised only when two conditions are met — victims report the incident and the police register it in official records, pointing to gaps not just in reporting, but also in registration.

Despite policy measures, women remain under-represented in policing. As of 2022, women accounted for 2.46 lakh personnel out of a total strength of over 20.93 lakh (11.75%) But this is up from 1.79% per cent in 2001 and 7.10% in 2016, according to data cited in the study.

The study’s empirical base includes three focus group discussions conducted in November 2023, with 6-11 participants in each session. These discussions, lasting between 70 and 126 minutes, generated transcripts ranging from 10,016 to 12,348 words, reflecting the depth of qualitative inputs.

Data from Tamil Nadu cited in the study point to strong participation by women in police recruitment. In 2022, around 662 posts for women constables drew 66,870 applications, while 133 sub-inspector positions attracted 44,005 applicants, indicating a substantial pool of candidates entering the system.

At the same time, the study identifies a systemic contradiction described as the ‘ADR paradox’. As women’s participation improves access and encourages reporting, there is also a greater tendency to resolve cases through alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms such as counselling and mediation, particularly in domestic violence cases.

“A lot of the events first get registered as petitions, and most get settled in police stations,” a participant noted. “Petitions can be 10-15 times higher than formally registered cases.”

While such mechanisms may offer quicker resolution, the study cautions that excessive reliance on ADR can result in under-reporting by victims and under-recording by police, creating what it describes as a false sense of social safety and weakening the long-term effectiveness of the criminal justice system. It further notes that informal settlements, particularly in cases involving repeated abuse, may fail to deter offenders and can contribute to recurrence of violence.

The study adds that while increasing women’s representation in policing is essential for improving access and trust, it must be accompanied by stronger institutional practices to ensure proper registration, investigation and prosecution of cases.