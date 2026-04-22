Most DV cases not registered as crime, settled via dispute resolution: IIT-M study

Crime is formally recognised only when two conditions are met — victims report the incident and the police register it in official records, pointing to gaps not just in reporting, but also in registration
CHENNAI: Increasing women’s representation in India’s police forces leads to higher reporting of gender-based crimes and improved victim engagement, but a parallel rise in informal mechanisms in dispute resolution risks weakening formal justice processes, a pan-India study led by IIT Madras has found.
Published in 2026 in the journal Systems Research and Behavioral Science, the study — ‘Crime, Gender and Policing: The Role of Women Officers in Addressing Gender-Based Violence in India’ — was led by Prof Kandaswamy Paramasivan of the Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, along with Prof Thangatur Sukumar Hariharan (TA Pai Management Institute, MAHE Manipal), Nabila Khan (IIM Lucknow), and S Thejaswin (SRM Institute of Science and Technology).
Based on focus group discussions with serving and retired IPS officers, criminologists, lawyers and social workers, and supported by qualitative system dynamics modelling, the study examines how women’s participation in policing shapes reporting patterns, institutional behaviour and justice outcomes. It finds that gender-based crimes in India remain significantly under-reported, with official statistics reflecting only a fraction of actual incidents.
“The number of registered cases represents only the ‘tip of the iceberg’ regarding the actual instances of suffering and victimisation,” the study notes.
Against this backdrop, the presence of women officers emerges as a critical factor in improving reporting. The study identifies 3 interlinked drivers — accessibility, responsiveness and psychological comfort, which encourage victims to approach the police when women personnel are present.
“Whether women were willing to speak with the police officers depended on the gender composition of the officers in the station and the quality of the interaction,” a criminologist observed during the discussions.
The research further underlines that crime is formally recognised only when two conditions are met — victims report the incident and the police register it in official records, pointing to gaps not just in reporting, but also in registration.
Despite policy measures, women remain under-represented in policing. As of 2022, women accounted for 2.46 lakh personnel out of a total strength of over 20.93 lakh (11.75%) But this is up from 1.79% per cent in 2001 and 7.10% in 2016, according to data cited in the study.
The study’s empirical base includes three focus group discussions conducted in November 2023, with 6-11 participants in each session. These discussions, lasting between 70 and 126 minutes, generated transcripts ranging from 10,016 to 12,348 words, reflecting the depth of qualitative inputs.
Data from Tamil Nadu cited in the study point to strong participation by women in police recruitment. In 2022, around 662 posts for women constables drew 66,870 applications, while 133 sub-inspector positions attracted 44,005 applicants, indicating a substantial pool of candidates entering the system.
At the same time, the study identifies a systemic contradiction described as the ‘ADR paradox’. As women’s participation improves access and encourages reporting, there is also a greater tendency to resolve cases through alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms such as counselling and mediation, particularly in domestic violence cases.
“A lot of the events first get registered as petitions, and most get settled in police stations,” a participant noted. “Petitions can be 10-15 times higher than formally registered cases.”
While such mechanisms may offer quicker resolution, the study cautions that excessive reliance on ADR can result in under-reporting by victims and under-recording by police, creating what it describes as a false sense of social safety and weakening the long-term effectiveness of the criminal justice system. It further notes that informal settlements, particularly in cases involving repeated abuse, may fail to deter offenders and can contribute to recurrence of violence.
The study adds that while increasing women’s representation in policing is essential for improving access and trust, it must be accompanied by stronger institutional practices to ensure proper registration, investigation and prosecution of cases.
Women in police (2022): 2.46 lakh out of 20.93 (11.75%) personnel
Up from 1.79% (2001) and 7.10% (2016)
Gender-based crimes remain significantly under-reported
Key drivers of reporting: Accessibility, Responsiveness Psychological comfort
Crime recorded only when reported and officially registered
Under-reporting, under-recording, weaker deterrence, repeat offences
66,870 applied for 662 constable posts
44,005 applied for 133 SI posts
Increased reporting with more women officers
Simultaneous rise in mediation, counselling
Petitions may be 10-15 times higher than FIRs