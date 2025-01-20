Mosquito menace surges in Chennai, residents blame officials over water stagnation, garbage pileup

CHENNAI: While denizens are relieved that the northeast monsoon did not wreak havoc this time, they’re plagued with worry over another seasonal problem – mosquito menace. Residents enmasse have raised concerns over the increase in mosquitoes, and accused the civic body of failing to carry out preventive measures.

Additionally, the recent sudden showers have led to water stagnation on both bus routes and interior streets, turning them into breeding grounds.

Residents and activists have linked the issue to the accumulation of garbage in every nook and corner of the city, sewage stagnation, unclean waterbodies and open storm water drains (SWDs). Also, many vacant sites belonging to both private and government parties have turned into dumping grounds. All these are perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

“Residents of BSNL and P&T quarters abandoned the property mainly due to water logging on main roads, and along the railway tracks. It became a haven for illegal activities,” lamented C Raghukumar, a resident and civic activist at Perambur. “After a history-sheeter was gunned down, we escalated our concerns and the area was secured with a gate after the garbage and debris on the road was removed. Later, someone again dumped debris there, and the gates were left wide open. Now, there is water stagnation and the local body has not taken any step to address the issue.”

Photos: Manivasagan N, Ashish P, Hemanathan M

The open chambers and damaged SWDs, which have not been replaced by the Corporation for a long time despite complaints, have become a perennial problem. “The SWDs have not been desilted, and drainage water is being discharged into the drain from residential and commercial buildings,” he added.

The civic body claims fogging has been carried out across the city, additional vehicles and machines were procured and used to eradicate mosquitoes, and sanitation inspectors have visited each zone for inspection. But in reality, none of this has happened, especially post the monsoon season.

“The Corporation claims that a penalty was imposed against violators who dump garbage on the road, and do not clear stagnated water in the houses. But unless there is an inspection, how can they identify it? Due to a dearth of sanitation inspectors, no inspections have happened in the last few months,” stated Vinu Joseph, a resident of Anna Nagar.

The Corporation has been swamped with complaints regarding sewage stagnation, and accumulation of domestic waste, especially in north Chennai. T Venugopal, a resident of Taramani, stated, “Only when there are any dengue cases or deaths in the locality, authorities take immediate steps to clear breeding grounds. After multiple complaints, workers cleared the waste and drainage water on the road but they haven’t done it properly.”

Also, there has been a delay in fogging and anti-repellent spraying by the Corporation. “There is no periodical fogging and anti-repellent spraying at sewer manholes and SWDs. For instance, two temple tanks in Mylapore have become breeding grounds, and no steps have been taken to control the menace after the northeast monsoon rains,” said R Ramesh, a resident and activist at Mylapore. “Until authorities prevent and clear the accumulation of waste on main roads and streets, and also clear water and sewage stagnation, mosquito menace will continue, and residents will keep falling sick.”

When contacted, city health officer M Jagadeesan said, “Apart from regular fogging activity, additional machines were procured and more workers were involved in the clean-up drive. Even field workers conduct door-to-door inspection and impose on-the-spot penalties against violators including construction sites. Dengue cases are stable. There has not been an abnormal surge post-monsoon unlike the previous years.”