Mosquito menace: Madras High Court asks government, GCC to respond

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the government and the Greater Chennai Corporation to file their response within three weeks in a public interest litigation seeking measures to prevent mosquito breeding.
The petitioner, G Vijayaraja of Kotturpuram, sought directions to protect public health and to ensure effective discharge of statutory duties relating to vector control, sanitation, and prevention of mosquito breeding in Chennai, as the issue affects a large number of residents, including children and senior citizens.
There has been an alarming increase in mosquito density across residential areas in the city in the last several weeks, and the mosquito menace is resulting in sleep deprivation, fatigue, and stress. This also poses a serious public health concern due to malaria, dengue, chikungunya and zika, the petitioner said.
Alleging that stagnant water in storm water drains, vacant lands, and construction sites have become a major breeding ground for mosquitoes, he sought directions to the government to address water stagnation to prevent mosquito breeding.
After hearing the matter, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed the government and the corporation to file their responses within three weeks and adjourned the case.