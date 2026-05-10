More than just words: Lessons from mothers

One thing my mother always says is that the most important thing in a family is communication. To keep a family intact, even if you have to give a little extra sometimes, it is okay.

She believes that the strength and support a family gives you cannot be replaced by anyone else. That is why she always says family should come first and everything else can follow later.

First, build your relationship with your family members, spend time with them and be there for them. According to her, family is the support system that will stand by you whenever there is a need or difficult situation. So, always invest time in your family.