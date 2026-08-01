More than just a game

CHENNAI: There was a time when weekends meant catching up with the same group of friends over coffee or heading out for a movie. Today, people are finding new ways to spend their time. Some are learning an ancient game around a table of strangers, while others are signing up for immersive brunches designed to spark new conversations.
For image consultant and life coach Jharna Sattanathan, that community has been built around Mahjong. What began as teaching the game to a few friends has now grown into a community of nearly 60 players. "Mahjong has caught on like wildfire. People initially thought it was a bit like cards, but the tiles have so many nuances to them. You have to remember names, numbers and patterns and really concentrate on the game,” she says.
An ancient Chinese tile-based game, Mahjong is finding newer audiences looking to spend their time differently. Recently, Jharna hosted Chennai's first Mahjong Mixer, which brought together over 40 participants for an afternoon of games and conversations. “I made participants switch tables after every four games, allowing them to meet new people. What was interesting was that people weren't asking who they would be playing with. They were happy to simply come and play the game. A lot of people who didn't know each other left having made new friends. The whole idea was to create a community around the game."
For Jharna, the appeal of Mahjong goes beyond its cognitive benefits. "You're using those two or three hours differently. Instead of mindlessly scrolling, you're concentrating, exercising your memory and connecting with people. People are looking for something more substantial," she tells us.
The game has also brought together people across age groups. "A 35-year-old could be playing with a 55-year-old. Age or gender doesn't matter here. Once you're sitting around the table, everyone is enjoying the game," she smiles.
She believes its popularity will only continue to grow. "We're increasingly dependent on technology today. Mahjong asks you to remember, think and stay present. That's what people are enjoying."
If Mahjong is creating communities around a game, mystery dining experiences are doing the same over food. Nimisha Sara Philip, co-founder of The Alibi Table, India's first murder mystery supper club, says people today are looking for experiences that go beyond just dining out. "People no longer want to just sit at a table and eat. More than great food, they're looking for experiences. It has to be a combination of food, music, theatre and conversations coming together," Nimisha says.
The Alibi Table's latest initiative, Flamingle, will make its debut on August 1. Conceived as a monthly brunch club, it brings together founders, creators and professionals over food, music and conversations. The experience begins with an immersive chef's table, followed by a singing session designed to encourage guests to mingle naturally. "The idea is to burst your bubble. In cities like Mumbai or Bengaluru, meeting new people happens quite naturally. Chennai is more conservative. Even when we step out, we usually stay within our own circles. We wanted to create a space where people could meet someone they would never otherwise have met."
There is just one rule at Flamingle. Guests cannot bring along their spouse or partner. They can bring a friend they would like others to meet. "Every person in the room is carefully curated. Everyone fills in a detailed form before attending because we want people to feel like they're on a similar wavelength. The idea isn't networking for the sake of networking. It's about creating meaningful connections," she explains.