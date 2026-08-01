More than just a game

If Mahjong is creating communities around a game, mystery dining experiences are doing the same over food. Nimisha Sara Philip, co-founder of The Alibi Table, India's first murder mystery supper club, says people today are looking for experiences that go beyond just dining out. "People no longer want to just sit at a table and eat. More than great food, they're looking for experiences. It has to be a combination of food, music, theatre and conversations coming together," Nimisha says.

The Alibi Table's latest initiative, Flamingle, will make its debut on August 1. Conceived as a monthly brunch club, it brings together founders, creators and professionals over food, music and conversations. The experience begins with an immersive chef's table, followed by a singing session designed to encourage guests to mingle naturally. "The idea is to burst your bubble. In cities like Mumbai or Bengaluru, meeting new people happens quite naturally. Chennai is more conservative. Even when we step out, we usually stay within our own circles. We wanted to create a space where people could meet someone they would never otherwise have met."

There is just one rule at Flamingle. Guests cannot bring along their spouse or partner. They can bring a friend they would like others to meet. "Every person in the room is carefully curated. Everyone fills in a detailed form before attending because we want people to feel like they're on a similar wavelength. The idea isn't networking for the sake of networking. It's about creating meaningful connections," she explains.