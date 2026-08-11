Nurturing changemakers: Chennai's Yein Udaan initiative sees students returning as staff

Today, the education initiative works with around 300 children across three campuses in Chetpet. What began as an after-school programme has grown into a day school, with preKG, LKG, UKG and Grades 1 and 2, alongside programmes that focus on academics, life skills, art, theatre, music and confidence-building.

The organisation’s growth has also brought a special milestone for its Managing Trustee, Vedika Agarwal. Some of the children who grew up with the organisation are now returning as members of its staff. Sixteen of Yein Udaan’s graduates are currently working with the organisation in different roles, including teaching, social media marketing, documentation, management and communication. Their roles are based on their strengths and interests, as well as what they have learned in college.

“This is the third year that the children have come back as our staff. These are the children I have worked with for the last 12 years. I have seen these children from Classes 1 and 2, and now a few are in college, and some have completed their studies. I have seen them grow up through school, enter college and come back as staff. It’s a wholesome journey,” says Vedika Agarwal, Managing Trustee, Yein Udaan.

For the organisation, it is also an opportunity for these young graduates to use what they learned in college in a familiar setting. A student interested in communication can take up work in that area, while someone interested in teaching can work with younger children. “We have mapped them to different roles and profiles based on their strengths and interests. Whatever they learned in college, they can utilise first-hand at Yein Udaan. They are not only developing the skills alongside the theory they learned in college, but are also contributing to the organisation through that particular knowledge and interest,” she adds.