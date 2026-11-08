More than crackers, sweets: A childhood Deepavali to remember

CHENNAI: Deepavali was one of the most eagerly awaited festivals in our household, as it was in many others. Rituals and customs have always been integral to our festivals, and Deepavali was no exception.
Deepavali shopping during my childhood would begin almost a month in advance. More than the shopping itself, what I eagerly looked forward to was the rose milk and juices we enjoyed between our shopping trips. Deepavali day would begin as early as 4 am. Gingelly oil, shikkai, sweets, crackers and new clothes would be placed before the pooja room and worshipped. This would be followed by the ritual of boiling gingelly oil. The practice of adding a few extra ingredients, such as garlic and pepper, to the oil became part of our family tradition only in later years.
A proper oil bath using shikkai would follow. The aroma of gingelly oil and shikkai was the fragrance that marked the beginning of my childhood Deepavali mornings. I still follow this ritual religiously!
In the background, Nadaswaram music would play as we took our oil baths. My grandmother would insist on this auspicious Mangala Isai. She would often narrate stories of her childhood, when, on special occasions such as Deepavali, two Nadaswaram musicians would visit their home and perform.
After being drenched in gingelly oil and shikkai and dressed in our new clothes, the next activities would be bursting crackers and indulging in the Deepavali feast.
As the popular saying goes, Ennai chatti vaikkaatha Deepavali kidaiyaathu - there is no Deepavali without placing the oil pan on the stove! Sweets and savouries were a given.
In our Chennai-origin household, where non-vegetarian food was relished, a sumptuous non-vegetarian breakfast was an essential part of the celebration. In our home, it was paya for breakfast, for which my mother would begin preparations the previous day itself.
More often than not, the day following Deepavali would mark the beginning of the Sashti fast and penance. Perhaps that was another reason people indulged in a lavish feast before embarking on the strict observances the following day.
Looking back, Deepavali was not merely about new clothes, crackers or sweets. It was the aroma of gingelly oil and shikkai, the sound of Mangala Isai, my grandmother’s stories, my mother’s preparations and the little joys of childhood that made the festival truly special.
For me, more than the crackers, sweets or new dresses, Deepavali will always be remembered for my grandmother’s stories and the elaborate oil baths she lovingly gave us.
- As told to Merin James