More than crackers, sweets: A childhood Deepavali to remember

Deepavali shopping during my childhood would begin almost a month in advance. More than the shopping itself, what I eagerly looked forward to was the rose milk and juices we enjoyed between our shopping trips. Deepavali day would begin as early as 4 am. Gingelly oil, shikkai, sweets, crackers and new clothes would be placed before the pooja room and worshipped. This would be followed by the ritual of boiling gingelly oil. The practice of adding a few extra ingredients, such as garlic and pepper, to the oil became part of our family tradition only in later years.

A proper oil bath using shikkai would follow. The aroma of gingelly oil and shikkai was the fragrance that marked the beginning of my childhood Deepavali mornings. I still follow this ritual religiously!

In the background, Nadaswaram music would play as we took our oil baths. My grandmother would insist on this auspicious Mangala Isai. She would often narrate stories of her childhood, when, on special occasions such as Deepavali, two Nadaswaram musicians would visit their home and perform.