More fast EMUs, 40 free bus trips to ease peak-hour rush

Under the revised timetable implemented from February 27, the number of fewer-stop services, which are generally called fast services, has been increased from 10 to 20 per day.

These trains operate during peak hours in both directions between Tambaram and Chennai Beach stations, halting only at Tambaram, Guindy, Mambalam, Chennai Egmore and Chennai Beach stations, thereby reducing end-to-end travel time to about 60 minutes compared to the usual 75 minutes.