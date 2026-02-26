More fast EMUs, 40 free bus trips to ease peak-hour rush

CHENNAI: To cater to the mounting rush and stabilise peak-hour operations on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram suburban corridor owing to train service disruptions till April 5, the Southern Railway has increased the number of suburban EMUs operating with fewer halts and has also advanced free special bus operations as part of ongoing measures to manage congestion.
Under the revised timetable implemented from February 27, the number of fewer-stop services, which are generally called fast services, has been increased from 10 to 20 per day.
These trains operate during peak hours in both directions between Tambaram and Chennai Beach stations, halting only at Tambaram, Guindy, Mambalam, Chennai Egmore and Chennai Beach stations, thereby reducing end-to-end travel time to about 60 minutes compared to the usual 75 minutes.
The move doubles the number of trains skipping several inner stations during peak hours, thereby eliminating the dwell time at stations. While this improves end-to-end movement for long-distance suburban commuters and strengthens peak carrying capacity, it also means fewer halting services for passengers travelling to and from smaller stations along the route.
It is to be noted that the overall regular suburban services continue to operate at around 115 trains per day.
In addition, the Southern Railway has advanced the launch of free special bus services between Tambaram and Chennai Beach from February 26. A total of 40 trips -- 20 each in the morning and evening peak hours are being operated at approximately seven-minute intervals for valid EMU ticket and season pass holders.
The buses run along the Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road corridor covering Tambaram Sanatorium, Chromepet, Pallavaram, Tirusulam, Guindy, Ezhilagam, Secretariat and Parrys Corner.
Railway officials said these measures are aimed at easing peak-hour crowding and improving passenger movement during the 45-day temporary operational changes at Egmore, as the EMU services continue to run at a lower frequency.