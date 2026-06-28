More birds, wild animals enter Chennai, suburbs for water

Reserve forests in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram support populations of peacocks, deer, wild rabbits, porcupines, wild boars and other wildlife. However, as water sources inside the forests are drying up, many animals have begun straying into nearby residential areas for water and food.

Residents said deer and peacocks frequently fall prey to stray dog attacks or are hit by speeding vehicles while crossing roads outside forest limits.

Forest officials recalled that nearly a decade ago, severe drought conditions had forced a leopard from the Anjur forest area near Chengalpattu to emerge near the GST Road for water. The Forest department installed water troughs at several locations inside reserve forests and created rainwater harvesting structures in response, significantly reducing such incidents.