More birds, wild animals enter Chennai, suburbs for water

CHENNAI: Severe heat across Chennai and neighbouring districts is driving wildlife out of reserve forests for water, raising concerns over increasing human-wildlife interactions.
Reserve forests in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram support populations of peacocks, deer, wild rabbits, porcupines, wild boars and other wildlife. However, as water sources inside the forests are drying up, many animals have begun straying into nearby residential areas for water and food.
Residents said deer and peacocks frequently fall prey to stray dog attacks or are hit by speeding vehicles while crossing roads outside forest limits.
Forest officials recalled that nearly a decade ago, severe drought conditions had forced a leopard from the Anjur forest area near Chengalpattu to emerge near the GST Road for water. The Forest department installed water troughs at several locations inside reserve forests and created rainwater harvesting structures in response, significantly reducing such incidents.
Officials said those facilities gradually fell into disuse in recent years as regular summer showers ensured adequate water availability inside the forests. However, the ongoing scorching summer has begun drawing animals and birds out of the reserves again.
In a recent incident, a 10-foot-long python from the Vandalur hill region entered a residential locality at Sadanandapuram near Perungalathur, triggering panic among residents before being rescued by the Forest department.
The worsening conditions have also prompted residents to place water bowls on terraces and outside their homes for birds and stray animals. A recent video showed a peacock flying onto the terrace of a house in Perungalathur to drink water.
Forest officials said efforts are now under way to restore water facilities inside reserve forests with support from non-governmental organisations. Water troughs will be re-established at multiple locations to ensure wildlife has access to drinking water within forest areas and to reduce the chances of animals entering residential neighbourhoods in search of water.