Month after hammering husband to death, Chennai woman in custody

CHENNAI: Over a month after a 32-year-old woman attacked her drunk husband with a hammer leading to his death, Avadi City police have arrested the accused who was absconding.

The accused identified as K Saraswathy was picked up from a hideout by Sholavaram police. The victim, G Karunakaran (34), was an autorickshaw driver and lived with his wife at Gandhi Nagar in Sholavaram police limits.

On September 27, Karunakaran had picked up an argument with his wife in an inebriated state after which Saraswathy picked up a hammer and attacked him on the head. Karunakaran sustained injuries and was moved to the Government Stanley Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries a week later.

Sholavaram police who had booked a case against Saraswathy on attempt to murder charges had altered the case to murder and launched a search for the wife who went absconding. She was arrested on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody.