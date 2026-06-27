Monsoon preparation: SWD works in Kosasthalaiyar, Kovalam Basins nearly complete, says GCC head

“SWD workers in the city are expected to complete it in two months,” said GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran. “Currently 90% of stormwater drain (SWD) construction in the Kosasthalaiyar basin and 68% in the Kovalam basin have been completed. Instructions have been given to expedite the SWD works at crucial locations. Around 70 km of drains across Chennai will be completed within two months.”

To prevent waterlogging, strict directions have been issued to immediately connect “missing links” in central Chennai’s drain network within the same two-month window. Intensive canal improvement works including desilting and raising retaining walls, are under way across 44 city canals, including three recently transferred from the Water Resources Department.