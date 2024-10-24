Monsoon prep: Chennai Corporation pruned 48,664 trees in 4 months

CHENNAI: In anticipation of the northeastern monsoon, the Chennai Corporation pruned the branches of 48,664 trees that were likely to cause damage during intense rainfall. The local body has intensified the work before the next spell of the monsoon.

As part of the preparatory measures, from July 1 to October 14, at least 45,956 tree branches have been pruned – of this 2,708 trees were pruned from October 15 to 19, after the first spell of monsoon hit the city, noted an official release from Ripon Building on Wednesday.

In the past four months, the civic body has pruned 48,664 trees in all 15 zones. The highest number of trees were cut in Adyar (zone 13) with 4,959 branches, followed by 4,491 at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (zone 6). During the recent spell, the control room at Ripon Building received 77 complaints of fallen tree branches.

A total of 262 tree cutting machines, 216 telescopic tree cutting machines, and 9 hydraulic tree cutting machines (3 hydraulic machines for each region) and 2 hydraulic lifts are being utilised.

Meanwhile, bulk solid waste generators who violate solid waste management regulations will be fined Rs 5,000, according to the Solid Waste Management rules, stated the Chennai Corporation.