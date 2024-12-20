Mom’s live-in partner, friend held for sexual assault of minor in T Nagar

CHENNAI: The police arrested two men for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl who was alone at her house in T Nagar on Wednesday.

According to the police, one of the suspects is a live-in partner of her mother.

The duo barged into the victim’s house when her mother had left for Saidapet court on Wednesday, the police said.

Based on the 32-year-old mother’s complaint detailing the sexual assault on her daughter, the all-women police station conducted an inquiry and arrested the two.

The two men were identified as a 35-year-old live-in partner of the victim’s mother and his 25-year-old friend. Both were arrested.

“The two in an inebriated condition, had tried to misbehave with the girl. When she raised an alarm the two escaped before neighbours gathered. Later the girl's mother filed the complaint. Based on the complaint, two of them were arrested,” police said.