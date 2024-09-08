Mom, 4-year-old among 3 killed in Red Hills car crash

CHENNAI: Three people, including a mother and her four-year-old child, were killed in a road accident at Alamathy near Red Hills on Sunday when the car they were travelling in crashed into a median after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The father and another child are undergoing treatment. The deceased were identified as J Usharani (48), her daughter J Sai Monisha (4), and the rental car driver, Anees (30).

Usharani lived with her husband, Jayavel (52) and twin children, Sai Mohit and Sai Monisha, in Tiruvallur. On Sunday, the family had hired a cab to travel to Chintadripet in Chennai to visit Usharani's parents when the accident happened.

While moving along Red Hills- Tiruvallur High Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed onto the median. The passersby who noticed the heavily mangled car immediately checked the vehicle and also alerted the authorities after finding occupants inside the car.

Officials said three of them had died on the spot in the impact of the crash while Jayavel and his son were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. They are said to be in a critical condition. Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) have registered a case and are conducting investigations.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. Police suspect the driver to have swerved hard to avoid hitting another vehicle, resulting in the crash.