Modernised Pulianthope slaughterhouse set for August launch, traders seek changes

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to inaugurate the modernised slaughterhouse in Pulianthope, popularly known as Aadu Thotti, by the end of August. While officials say only final works remain, cattle traders have sought minor modifications, citing concerns over capacity and structural design.
Constructed jointly by the GCC and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam, the abattoir has been built on a 6.8-acre site along Dr Ambedkar College Road in Pulianthope at a cost of Rs 36 crore.
“Around 90% of the work has been completed, with final touches currently underway. Review meetings are being held with officials and stakeholders, and the remaining tasks will be completed shortly. We plan to inaugurate the modernised slaughterhouse by the end of August,” confirmed a senior Corporation official.
According to the GCC, the facility has separate sections for cattle and goats. The slaughterhouse has 18 bays, enabling 36 cattle to be processed simultaneously, while the goat section has 20 units, equally divided between the ground and first floors, with a capacity to process 40 goats at a time. The complex also includes a 1 Million Litres per Day (MLD) Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP). Construction began in May 2025 with a scheduled completion period of 12 months.
However, members of the Chennai Beef Merchants Association said that the new facility was smaller than the century-old slaughterhouse it replaces. The previous abattoir occupied 9.8 acres and supported more than 3,000 workers, whereas the new complex spans 6.8 acres, with about 3 acres each allocated for cattle and goat operations.
“When construction began, we requested 26 slaughter sections, but only 18 were provided. We also sought space to accommodate 1,000 animals, but the new facility can hold only about 600. The space constraints will be particularly challenging on Sundays when slaughter volumes are high,” said association member GH Sakhir.
Another association member, A Dinesh Kumar, said that the slaughter sections were smaller than those in the previous facility and expressed concerns over the iron support pillars. “If a pillar collapses while meat is being processed, it could cause serious injuries. The civic body should strengthen the base of the pillars with concrete before opening the facility,” he pointed out.
Rejecting the safety concerns, the Corporation official said the pillars had been designed to withstand heavy loads and would not deteriorate easily. “Around two acres have been reserved for future expansion of the facility,” the official added.
Goat traders, however, welcomed the new abattoir, saying the space and facilities provided for their operations were adequate.