Modernised Pulianthope slaughterhouse set for August launch, traders seek changes

Constructed jointly by the GCC and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam, the abattoir has been built on a 6.8-acre site along Dr Ambedkar College Road in Pulianthope at a cost of Rs 36 crore.

“Around 90% of the work has been completed, with final touches currently underway. Review meetings are being held with officials and stakeholders, and the remaining tasks will be completed shortly. We plan to inaugurate the modernised slaughterhouse by the end of August,” confirmed a senior Corporation official.

According to the GCC, the facility has separate sections for cattle and goats. The slaughterhouse has 18 bays, enabling 36 cattle to be processed simultaneously, while the goat section has 20 units, equally divided between the ground and first floors, with a capacity to process 40 goats at a time. The complex also includes a 1 Million Litres per Day (MLD) Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP). Construction began in May 2025 with a scheduled completion period of 12 months.