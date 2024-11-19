Modernisation of Pulianthope slaughterhouse: GCC floats Rs 37 cr tender; clean it up, fix problems first, say residents

CHENNAI: For over 20 years, different regimes had promised the modernisation of Pulianthope slaughterhouse to enable better hygiene and better living conditions for the neighbourhood. Years passed, tenders were floated and modernisation projects inaugurated, but nothing has changed.

The latest update is that the GCC had floated yet another tender to modernise the slaughterhouse at an estimated cost of Rs 37 crore. And this time, residents and civic activists fume over the pointlessness of an initiative that would eventually remain only on paper.

“The civic body used to clean the meat waste and garbage dumped on the premises, which would be transferred to the Kodungaiyur dumpyard. However, solid waste management stopped over 15-20 years ago. Now, the entire place has turned into a mess, and the authorities have failed to maintain it,” lamented Ambedkar Saravanan, a resident of Pullianthope. “The GCC has renovated the slaughterhouse at Pulianthope more than twice and promised to maintain it by regulating solid waste management. But they didn’t do it.”

At least 2,000 goats and cows are being slaughtered here, and on Sundays the numbers reach 5,000. When a bulk quantity of meat is obtained from the abattoir and transported from the slaughterhouse, the Corporation is responsible for maintaining it properly, and ensure it does not pose a health threat to the public. Though the Saidapet and Villivakkam slaughterhouses are functional, it has not been able to meet the public demand like the one at Pulianthope.

“During the monsoon, the situation is worse as workers continue to pollute the premises by dumping animal waste. This creates a foul smell with no solution for several years,” rued V Sathiabalan, a civic activist in north Chennai. “The GCC’s development initiative is a welcome move but such schemes have been a failure in the past. Hence, the lacklustre response about it from the residents.”

The GCC has floated a tender to construct and modernise the slaughterhouse at an estimated cost of Rs 37 lakh. The last date for the tender submission is December 27. A senior official with Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Zone 6) stated, “Steps have been taken to maintain solid waste at the slaughterhouse. As part of the modernisation projects, facilities will be enhanced and monitored.”