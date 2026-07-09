Mobile snatching youth held after on-foot chase in Chennai

CHENNAI: An Armed Reserve constable, Bhuvanesh Prabhu, chased and nabbed a 21-year-old suspect after he moved suspiciously and took to his heels with his accomplice after noticing the policeman in Abhiramapuram.
The probe revealed that the duo had just snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian.
The chase was 500 metres long.
One of the accused, identified as Joshua of Abhiramapuram, was caught and handed over to the Abhiramapuram police. Search for his accomplice is under way.
Police officers commended police constable Bhuvanesh Prabhu for his alertness and prompt action in apprehending a suspect.