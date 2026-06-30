Chennai

MK Stalin’s mom Dayalu Ammal hospitalised

Following a sudden deterioration in her health, she was rushed to a private hospital.
Dayalu Ammal
Dayalu Ammal(Photo: Dina Thanthi)
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CHENNAI: Dayalu Ammal, the wife of the late former chief minister M Karunanidhi, and mother of DMK president MK Stalin, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday (June 30) following health issues.

The nonagenarian has been suffering from age-related health issues for the past few years and had been under continuous medical supervision at her Gopalapuram residence.

Following a sudden deterioration in her health, she was rushed to a private hospital.

Hospital sources stated that she was provided immediate medical attention and is currently under the close observation of a specialised team of doctors.

Her condition is reported to be stable, sources added. Upon receiving the news, Stalin, along with other family members, immediately reached the hospital.

MK Stalin
hospitalised
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Dayalu Ammal
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