MK Stalin’s mom Dayalu Ammal hospitalised

CHENNAI: Dayalu Ammal, the wife of the late former chief minister M Karunanidhi, and mother of DMK president MK Stalin, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday (June 30) following health issues.
The nonagenarian has been suffering from age-related health issues for the past few years and had been under continuous medical supervision at her Gopalapuram residence.
Following a sudden deterioration in her health, she was rushed to a private hospital.
Hospital sources stated that she was provided immediate medical attention and is currently under the close observation of a specialised team of doctors.
Her condition is reported to be stable, sources added. Upon receiving the news, Stalin, along with other family members, immediately reached the hospital.