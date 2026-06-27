MK Stalin pays tribute to Bhagyaraj, consoles family in Chennai

Stalin recalls Bhagyaraj's contribution

Soon after learning of Bhagyaraj's demise, Stalin expressed his condolences in a statement and described him as one of Tamil cinema's most accomplished filmmakers. "The Tamil film industry has lost the student just weeks after losing the mentor," Stalin said, referring to the recent passing of director Bharathiraja, under whom Bhagyaraj began his career as an assistant director. He praised Bhagyaraj as the "uncrowned king of screenplays" in Indian cinema and highlighted his ability to convey complex situations through simple yet powerful dialogues.