MK Stalin pays tribute to Bhagyaraj, consoles family in Chennai

CHENNAI: DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin paid his last respects to veteran filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Saturday (June 27), according to a Maalaimalar report.
Bhagyaraj, who was 73, passed away earlier in the day following a heart attack, sending shockwaves across the Tamil film industry and political circles.
After paying tribute to the late filmmaker, Stalin consoled Bhagyaraj's wife Poornima Bhagyaraj, his son, daughter and other family members. Senior DMK leaders TR Baalu and A Raja accompanied Stalin and also paid their respects. The veteran filmmaker's mortal remains have been placed at Valluvar Kottam for the public, film personalities and political leaders to pay homage.
Soon after learning of Bhagyaraj's demise, Stalin expressed his condolences in a statement and described him as one of Tamil cinema's most accomplished filmmakers. "The Tamil film industry has lost the student just weeks after losing the mentor," Stalin said, referring to the recent passing of director Bharathiraja, under whom Bhagyaraj began his career as an assistant director. He praised Bhagyaraj as the "uncrowned king of screenplays" in Indian cinema and highlighted his ability to convey complex situations through simple yet powerful dialogues.
Stalin also noted that Bhagyaraj was not only a successful filmmaker but also played a key role in nurturing several aspiring directors. "He excelled as a director, actor, screenwriter and dialogue writer. He also holds the distinction of having groomed many others to become directors. Through his creations, Bhagyaraj will continue to live forever as an inseparable part of the people of Tamil Nadu," Stalin said.
Bhagyaraj was widely known for his unique storytelling style, natural humour and family-oriented films. Over a career spanning several decades, he established himself as one of Tamil cinema's most influential writer-directors and actors.