Miyawaki forest in Adyar turns dumping yard, residents seek civic action

Developed around four years ago, the Miyawaki forest was created using the Japanese afforestation method with dense native tree species to improve the neighbourhood’s green cover. However, residents said the site was now poorly maintained and has become an eyesore.

B Balaj, vice-president of AKNS RWA, elaborated, “We welcomed the creation of the forest and the adjoining walking track, but the approach road is poorly lit, which enables anti-social activities. The forest stretches for around 1.5 km. While the pathway was initially clean and well-maintained, untreated sewage has been illegally let into the Buckingham Canal on one side, and garbage dumped inside the forest has created an unbearable stench.”