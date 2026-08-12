Missing sewage lines in north Chennai raise groundwater contamination fears

The CPM councillor said that he had been requesting CMWSSB officials for more than 3 years to extend the sewage network to the uncovered streets. “I’ve also written to the former managing director of Metro Water and raised the issue during ward and zonal committee meetings,” he added.

The streets without sewage connections include VP Nagar, Ramanathapuram 1st Cross Street, 10th Street Extension, Mettu Street 1st Cross Street, some streets in Thiruveethiamman Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, Jothi Nagar 10th Street, Jothi Nagar Extension, TS Gopal Nagar East and all of Adi Dravidar Colony.

“When the sewage pipeline works were undertaken across the Tiruvottiyur zone between 2007 and 2010, several streets were left out. These areas now require new pipelines along with the replacement of ageing sewage lines. Around 625 streets in Ward 4 were left out then,” Jayaraman lamented. “Existing underground drainage lines get frequently clogged. Shortage of workers delays the clearing of blockages, resulting in sewage overflowing onto roads in several areas.”