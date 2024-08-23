Chennai man raises concerns over missing details on Aavin butter packet

CHENNAI: A T Nagar resident on Thursday expressed concern upon finding an Aavin butter packet lacking essential details like its batch number and expiry date.

Jayaraman had purchased a butter packet from an Aavin shop in Chromepet yesterday and found it had no details on it. "The purchased Aavin butter was given to me without a batch number, manufacturing and MRP details or an expiry date printed on it."

In case any issue arises with the item purchased, there is no choice but to file a complaint, he said, pointing out that milk products usually have limited shelf life, and that without details, consumers wouldn't be able to identify the expiry date.

Jayaraman also raised another concern of consumers even ignoring instances of packets not displaying these details and going ahead to buy the product, trusting the brand. “Only when we look closely at this information do we spot such errors, and in most cases, consumers ignore them. When I spoke with the staff of the Aavin shop, they told me that in the recent past, there have been more such instances where details are missing on the packets," he said.

Jayaraman added that when he reached out to Aavin officials, they promised to look into the issue and requested him to let it go this time.

According to the Food Safety and Standards Regulation 2020, all essential details must be labeled on a product.

"Any packed food item must show the details, and without that, it is not acceptable for the consumers. It is an unfair trade practice, according to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Such an issue must be addressed with the FSSAI, and they will take the necessary action," said T Sadagopan, President of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre.