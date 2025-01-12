Missing Chennai teen rescued in Madurai

CHENNAI: A 14 year old girl who went missing from her home in Thiruvottiyur since Thursday evening was rescued by a City Police team in Madurai.

The teen left home after a misunderstanding with her parents. On Thursday evening, she left home in the pretext of going to Hindi tuition, but did not return home after which the parents got perturbed and filed a missing complaint at the Thiruvottiyur police station.

While Police began tracing the girl, word was also spread on social media about the missing girl.

On Friday night, the girl was found in Madurai and a team from Thiruvottiyur police station brought her back home.

Chennai Police received appreciation on social media for their efforts.