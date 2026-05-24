Missing Chennai girl found safe in Ariyalur; family thanks cops, TN Minister Aadhav

The girl, identified as Vijayasri from Sidco Nagar, Villivakkam, had left home around 7 pm after informing her family that she would return shortly, her mother Vijayalakshmi told reporters on Sunday. When the child failed to return, the family approached the local police station and lodged a complaint.

Police personnel immediately launched a search operation and reviewed CCTV footage from the area to track the child's movements. At the same time, the family alerted relatives and acquaintances about the disappearance.

"Early this morning, around 4.30 am, we received a phone call informing us that my daughter had reached Thalavai village in Ariyalur district, where my mother lives," Vijayalakshmi said.