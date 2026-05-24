Missing Chennai girl found safe in Ariyalur; family thanks cops, TN Minister Aadhav

CHENNAI: A 12-year-old girl from Chennai's Villivakkam, who was reported missing on Saturday evening, was traced safely to her relatives' village in Ariyalur district after an overnight search, bringing relief to her family.
The girl, identified as Vijayasri from Sidco Nagar, Villivakkam, had left home around 7 pm after informing her family that she would return shortly, her mother Vijayalakshmi told reporters on Sunday. When the child failed to return, the family approached the local police station and lodged a complaint.
Police personnel immediately launched a search operation and reviewed CCTV footage from the area to track the child's movements. At the same time, the family alerted relatives and acquaintances about the disappearance.
"Early this morning, around 4.30 am, we received a phone call informing us that my daughter had reached Thalavai village in Ariyalur district, where my mother lives," Vijayalakshmi said.
Family members said the child had apparently left home after being reprimanded by her father while playing. She is also believed to have taken Rs 1,000 from the house before travelling to Ariyalur.
The girl is now being brought back to Chennai by relatives, the family said.
Vijayalakshmi thanked the police, local residents, State Minister and Villivakkam MLA Aadhav Arjuna for supporting the family during the search efforts.
She also spoke with the minister by phone after the child was traced and expressed her gratitude. Sources said the minister is likely to meet the girl after her return to Villivakkam.