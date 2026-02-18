Miscreants occupy tuition centre in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: The Vyasarpadi Ambedkar tuition centre, a community initiative providing free tuition and educational support to over 200 children under-privileged families in Vyasarpadi has been illegally occupied by miscreants despite the State government sanctioning Rs 1.4 crore via the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (THADCO) for a permanent facility.
According to Vyasaithozhargal, a group that pushes Ambedkar ideology, “anti-social elements from the locality have illegally locked the premises, preventing access”.
“A complaint was filed at MKB Nagar Police Station detailing the illegal occupation, lock placement, and threats. However, no effective action has been taken so far, or apprehend those responsible,” claimed Sakthivel of Vysaithozhargal.
According to him the tuition provides not only academic tuition but also life skills, sports, and awareness programs, helping children from daily-wage labourer families excel in studies, avoid early marriage or labour, and build brighter futures.
“The community calls for urgent action from the police take immediate action to remove the illegal lock and tuition,” he said.