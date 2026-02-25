Minors among 4 hurt in stray attack at MGR Nagar

CHENNAI: At least four people, including two children, sustained injuries after a stray dog chased and bit them at Sanjay Gandhi Colony in MGR Nagar on Tuesday night.
The injured persons are identified as Panneerselvam (55), Pradeep (25), Bhuvanesh (13) and Hariharan (6), all residents of MGR Nagar.
The stray dog first targeted the children and then the adults. All four victims were taken to the government hospital in KK Nagar, where they are receiving treatment for wounds and are being administered anti-rabies vaccinations.
The families of the attack victims also filed a police complaint.