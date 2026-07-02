Minor on two-wheeler rams policeman at Kilpauk check; father held

Around 2 am, when SSI Muthukrishnan flagged a two-wheeler to stop, the rider did not halt and rammed into him. The officer sustained injuries to the back of his head, and on his left thigh. He was admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint from Home Guards Kilpauk Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police probed and ound the rider was a 15-year-old minor. The juvenile was apprehended on July 1, the bike was seized, and he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for legal action.