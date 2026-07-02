Minor on two-wheeler rams policeman at Kilpauk check; father held

CHENNAI: A man was arrested after his 15-year-old son, riding a two-wheeler, hit and injured a police officer during a vehicle check in Kilpauk during the early hours of Tuesday.
The injured policeman was identified as Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Muthukrishnan, attached with TP Chathiram police station. He was on duty with Home Guards Gokul and Geethakumar near the TP Chathiram police booth on Kilpauk Garden Road when the incident happened.
Around 2 am, when SSI Muthukrishnan flagged a two-wheeler to stop, the rider did not halt and rammed into him. The officer sustained injuries to the back of his head, and on his left thigh. He was admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Based on a complaint from Home Guards Kilpauk Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police probed and ound the rider was a 15-year-old minor. The juvenile was apprehended on July 1, the bike was seized, and he was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for legal action.
The boy’s father, Sandeep Kumar (45) of TP Chathiram, who owns the vehicle, was also arrested for allowing a minor to drive. He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.
Greater Chennai Traffic Police urged motorists to drive responsibly and not allow minors to operate vehicles.