Minor fire at private hospital in Anna Nagar; No casualties reported

CHENNAI: A minor fire broke out at a private hospital at Shanthi Nagar in Anna Nagar late Thursday night.

According to the police, the fire was a result of suspected short circuit in one of the air conditioners on the fourth floor of the hospital.

A bed which was nearby was damaged. However, before it could spread to other places, it was put out by the hospital authorities.

The police said that no patient was injured due to the fire.

All the patients on the fourth floor were shifted to the lower floors.

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service department were altered and had rushed to scene.