Minor boy held for rape of 10-year-old girl in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested a minor boy in connection with the rape of a 10-year-old girl in Anna Nagar.

The All Women Police Station had registered a case under sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act based on a complaint from the victim's parents a week ago.

The incident came to light after the victim, a class 6 student at a government school was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After checking the victim, doctors told the mother that she was sexually assaulted after which she was taken to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for further check up where it was confirmed that she was raped.

The girl's parents are casual labourers and they filed a complaint with the Anna Nagar AWPS against a neighbour, a 31-year-old man who is a water can supplier.

A senior police officer said that they have arrested a minor boy after investigations and stated that there is no evidence available against the 31-year-old man whom the parents suspect.

The child is undergoing treatment and will be given counselling too.