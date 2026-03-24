Minor assault case: Pocso court told to undertake day-to-day trial

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the Madras High Court took up the case after it was reported that the parents of a 10-year-old girl from Anna Nagar, Chennai, who went to lodge a complaint about the sexual assault of their daughter, were assaulted by the All Women Police personnel of Anna Nagar Police Station.

Similarly, the mother of the victimised girl had also filed a petition seeking compensation and action against the police officers concerned.