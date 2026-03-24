Minor assault case: Pocso court told to undertake day-to-day trial

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Special Court for Pocso in Chennai to conduct day-to-day trial proceedings and ensure the expeditious disposal of the case relating to the sexual assault of a minor girl in Anna Nagar.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the Madras High Court took up the case after it was reported that the parents of a 10-year-old girl from Anna Nagar, Chennai, who went to lodge a complaint about the sexual assault of their daughter, were assaulted by the All Women Police personnel of Anna Nagar Police Station.
Similarly, the mother of the victimised girl had also filed a petition seeking compensation and action against the police officers concerned.
A Division Bench comprising Justices Justice P Velmurugan and Justice M Jothiraman directed the Special Investigation Team appointed by the High Court to conduct a fair, impartial, and independent probe into the case registered against officials accused of disclosing the identity of the minor victim.
The Court ordered the Special Court for Pocso in Chennai to undertake day-to-day hearings and dispose of the case expeditiously.
The High Court also directed the payment of an interim compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim, while instructing the trial court to consider the determination of final compensation at the time of delivering its judgment.
Further, the Bench directed the State Government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the police officials, and the authorities were also instructed to ensure adequate protection to the minor victim and her family.