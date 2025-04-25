Minor among 3 held for selling drug pills in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three youths, including a college student and a minor, were arrested in MGR Nagar, Chennai, after police uncovered an illegal drug pill racket operating in the area.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the arrests were made following a tip-off about suspicious activity on Vallal Pari Street.

The trio were found suspiciously roaming the area on a motorbike when the police intercepted and searched them. Upon inspection, drug pills were discovered in their possession.

Investigations revealed that the accused include Surya, a college student from KK Nagar, a minor under 18 years of age, and Sanjay, a daily wage worker. All three were arrested on the spot.

Police seized 140 pills and the motorbike used by the accused.

Further enquiries revealed that they had been ordering the pills from Pune via courier after receiving payments through Google Pay and selling them locally.