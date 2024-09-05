Minmini App announces GOAT Teachers’ Day contest

CHENNAI: From writers to artists, performers to sportspersons in every single discipline, there is a ‘greatest of all times’ (or GOAT as they say) in every field. But what about the ones who arguably have the greatest influence in our lives – teachers?

On this Teachers Day, which is observed in India on September 5, Minmini App has announced an interesting contest to celebrate the teachers who have shaped our lives. You can post a one-minute video about a teacher whom you believe is a ‘GOAT’ and win exciting prizes from the app.

To take part in the contest, users can download the Minmini App from Google Play Store or Apple App Store and post their videos celebrating and mentioning that one GOAT teacher who shaped their lives until 11 pm on September 8, with the hashtag GOAT.

Five winners will be selected to win exciting prizes from Minmini.

Speaking about the contest, S Shriram, executive vice president of Minmini App, said, "I owe all my success and credit in my professional life to two teachers, one from my high school and one from my B-School. It is because of them where I stand today. I am quite sure everyone will have a similar example of one or two teachers who shaped their careers. We felt that this is the apt occasion for our users to express their views in a public forum such as the Minmini App, which can be shared and seen by one and all.”